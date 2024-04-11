Court TV Podcast: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Opening Statements

In June 2020, the search for Lori Vallow Daybell’s children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, came to a tragic end when their remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property. This was just months after the suspicious death of Chad’s previous wife Tammy Daybell. Now, nearly four years later, Lori has been convicted for her roles in all three murders, and Chad Daybell faces a jury himself. On this week’s Court TV Podcast, you’ll hear both sides’ opening statements in full as the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial gets underway.

