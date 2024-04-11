Court TV Podcast: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Posted at 9:59 AM, April 11, 2024

In June 2020, the search for Lori Vallow Daybell’s children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, came to a tragic end when their remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property. This was just months after the suspicious death of Chad’s previous wife Tammy Daybell. Now, nearly four years later, Lori has been convicted for her roles in all three murders, and Chad Daybell faces a jury himself. On this week’s Court TV Podcast, you’ll hear both sides’ opening statements in full as the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial gets underway.

For more on the case against Chad Daybell, Click Here.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

chad daybell mugshot

ID v. Chad Daybell: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

The trial of Chad Daybell, accused in the death of his first wife and the two youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow, is... More

The panel discusses Lori Vallow Daybell's relationship with her brother, whose seen as her protector, and how the defense will have experts testify that there is no way to know how Tammy Daybell died.

The Relationship Between Lori Vallow Daybell and Her Brother, Alex Cox

Lori Vallow's relationship with her brother is discussed. The defense to have experts testify there's no way to know how Tammy Daybell died. More

Court TV speaks with Lori Vallow Daybell's brother Adam Cox and uncle, Rex Conner, about Chad Daybell's defense pointing the finger at Vallow and her brother, Alex Cox.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Lori Vallow Daybell's brother Adam Cox and uncle, Rex Conner, discuss Chad Daybell's defense pointing the finger at Vallow and her brother. More

TRENDING

Nicolae Miu testifies in court
O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev
Photo of OJ Simpson
Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

LATEST NEWS

Nicolae Miu testifies in court
O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev
chad daybell mugshot
sade robinson smiles

SCRIPPS NEWS

North Carolina clears rape kit backlog; other states still have 1,000s
Chiefs' Rashee Rice to surrender after warrant issued by Dallas police
3 shot, 5 in custody after gunfire at Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr event