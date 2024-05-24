CTV Podcast: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Jen McCabe Testifies

In the early morning hours of January 29, 2022, the body of Boston police officer John O’Keefe was discovered outside of a friend’s house. Prosecutors claim his girlfriend Karen Read backed into him with her SUV and left him to die in the snow, while her attorneys claim that she’s being framed for his murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the testimony from Jennifer McCabe, a star witness for the prosecution and an eyewitness of Karen Read’s behavior the morning John O’Keefe was found.

For more on the case against Karen Read, Click Here.

