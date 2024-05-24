CTV Podcast: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Jen McCabe Testifies

Posted at 12:30 PM, May 24, 2024

In the early morning hours of January 29, 2022, the body of Boston police officer John O’Keefe was discovered outside of a friend’s house. Prosecutors claim his girlfriend Karen Read backed into him with her SUV and left him to die in the snow, while her attorneys claim that she’s being framed for his murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the testimony from Jennifer McCabe, a star witness for the prosecution and an eyewitness of Karen Read’s behavior the morning John O’Keefe was found.

For more on the case against Karen Read, Click Here.

Subscribe to the Court TV Newsletter: https://www.courttv.com/email/

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Hannah Gutierrez's attorneys file motion for new trial and release.

Court TV Podcast: Vinnie Politan Investigates: Baldwin Movie Shooting

Podcast episode where Vinnie Politan digs deeper into the Alec Baldwin Movie Shooting by looking at the trial of armorer Hannah Gutierrez. More

brian albert testifies

CTV Podcast: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Brian Albert Testifies

Podcast episode with testimony in the Karen Read trial from Brian Albert, the owner of the home where John O’Keefe’s body was found. More

chad daybell mugshot

CTV Podcast: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Zulema Pastenes Testifies

Podcast features testimony of Zulema Pastenes in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial. Pastenes is the widow of Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox. More

TRENDING

Charlie Adelson
Karm and Joel Waldman talk Adelson news.
Kouri Richins speaks out from behind bars in a recorded message she sent to the Dateline: True Crime Weekly Podcast in which she says, 'You took an innocent mom away from her babies and this means war.'

LATEST NEWS

Kouri Richins appears in court during a pretrial hearing.
combo image of two missing women
Jennifer McCabe testifies in court

SCRIPPS NEWS