Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

A digital forensic expert testifies that the 2:27am search for 'Hos long to die in cold' by Jenn McCabe at the request of Karen Read, timestamp in the data does not indicate the search happened at that time. (6/14/24)   MORE

Authorities released interrogation video of Susan Lorincz, who's accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, AJ Owens. Before the shooting, Lorincz did a web search for 'Florida's stand your ground defense laws.'

Susan Lorincz Interrogation Video Released

Families of the victims in the Parkland School Shooting will have one less physical reminder of that tragic day as crews started demolishing a Marjory Stoneman Douglas school building where 17 people were killed by Nikolas Cruz in 2018.

Parkland School Shooting: Demolition of School Building Begins

graphic showing jury makeup

Juror Dismissed from Karen Read's Trial

New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

New Insight Into Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto's Relationship

Forensic and DNA experts took the stand and testify about DNA evidence found on Karen Read's vehicle, which is considered the alleged murder weapon.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 24 Recap

Bionca Ellis is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot and stabbing his mother, in what authorities are calling a random attack.

Bionca Ellis, Accused of Killing Toddler, Smiles in Court

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux, who is accused of fatally shooting, her 32-year-old former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019.

Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest of Pamela Bordeaux

Lt. Tully testifies in court

Karen Read Investigator Defends Not Searching Albert Home

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.

Documents Establish More Cohesive Timeline in Madeline Soto's Murder

Considering lead investigator Michael Proctor's unprofessional and inappropriate comments about defendant, Karen Read, and her attorney, David Yanetti, the question whether he can lead a fair and impartial investigation remains.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

Family members of 16-year-old Susana Morales give victim impact statements after Miles Bryant was found guilty in the teen's murder.

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

