Federal investigation to be focus of Karen Read hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Karen Read, whose murder case has inspired protests inside and outside of a Dedham courtroom, is due in court on Thursday for a motions hearing.

Read is accused of murdering her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, whose body was found in the snow outside of a fellow Boston officer’s home in Canton, Mass. Prosecutors have said Read hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die in the snow. But Read’s defense team has said she never hurt O’Keefe and that she is being framed by the true killers, who may have been inside the house where the body was found.

On Thursday, the defense and prosecution are expected to argue over the public release of several letters between the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the United States Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility. The state has asked for the letters to remain sealed and out of public view. The state denied a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents filed by a Boston TV station, citing “privileged attorney work product”, “confidential personnel information” and connections to an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

In a motion seeking the public release of the letters, Read’s attorneys refer to the prosecution’s request to keep them under seal as “unlike any counsel has seen before,” and accuse the prosecution of attempting to selectively release portions of the letters.

“The commonwealth apparently wants to release the portions of these letters that it perceives as favorable, while preventing the rest from being disseminated to the public,” Read’s attorneys said in their motion. “The Commonwealth cannot have it both ways: either the letters should be disclosed in full, or they should not be disclosed at all.”

Read’s attorneys last battled over evidence at a motions hearing on Jan. 5, but the judge was unwilling to hear arguments about the letters without giving the federal agencies who authored them the opportunity to weigh in about their potential release.

The judge is also expected to hear arguments over access to reporter notes and recordings made by reporter Gretchen Voss during her interview with Read for her article in Boston Magazine, “The Karen Read Case in Canton: The Killing that Tore a Town Apart.” Prosecutors have separately filed motions requesting access to raw footage of Read’s interviews with NBC News and ABC News as well. Massachusetts does not have a shield law that protects journalists from having to share their work product or source information.

Read is expected to appear at Thursday’s hearing via Zoom. At previous hearings where she has appeared in person, her supporters have filled the courtroom and rallied on the steps outside of the courthouse bearing signs reading, “Free Karen Read!”.

