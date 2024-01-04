State, defense to battle over evidence at Karen Read hearing

By LAUREN SILVER and EMANUELLA GRINBERG

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A hearing is scheduled on Friday in a case that has featured protesters at the courthouse, prompted a city audit and led to a blogger being placed behind bars.

Karen Read is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside the Canton home of a fellow officer.

While prosecutors have said that Read backed her car into O’Keefe before driving away and leaving him to die, Read’s defense team has said that the victim was alive and well the last time she saw him and has accused the police of a conspiracy to frame their client.

Friday’s hearing will feature the defense and prosecution arguing over access to records as the two sides continue to paint vastly different pictures of what happened to O’Keefe.

The defense has filed notices opposing motions from the prosecution that would restrict the collection and use of DNA samples from investigators in the case. The defense says they want equal access to the samples to test and analyze them as they see fit, while the state wants the samples to be used only for comparison to DNA evidence collected from the taillight of Read’s car, and wants the only comparison to be performed by the Massachusetts State Police. The defense has also asked to be allowed to use an independent, accredited agency to collect and analyze the samples in question.

The defense also opposes a motion from the protection that would prevent the public release of six letters between the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, and the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility. While the details are vague, the motion references a federal grand jury probe into the investigation of John O’Keefe’s murder and Karen Read’s case. Read’s attorneys argue that the state wants to cherry-pick details that are favorable to them, while the prosecution argues that the letters are “opinion work product” that are exempt from public disclosure.

The prosecution will be asking the judge to block the defense’s request to access records belonging to the wife of one of the investigating officers in the case. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, one of the lead investigators named in the case, has been cited by the defense as having a “close relationship” with the Alberts, who own the home where O’Keefe was killed. Read’s attorneys have alleged collusion between them and have pointed to Facebook photos showing the families as being close. The state calls the relationship tenuous at best and the defense’s request a fishing expedition.

Previous hearings have led to fireworks both inside and outside the courtroom, with a blogger known as “Turtleboy” facing charges for witness intimidation and conspiracy related to the case.