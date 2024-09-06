FL v. Laurie Shaver: “My Daughter Did It” Murder Trial

TAVARES, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman will stand trial for the death of her husband while claiming her daughter confessed to the killing.

Laurie Shaver is accused of fatally shooting Michael Shaver in Nov. 2015, burying him in the backyard of their Clermont home and then impersonating him in texts and Facebook messages to create the impression he was still alive.

Michael’s body was found in March 2018, three feet below ground under a concrete slab and firepit that Laurie installed in the backyard two years prior, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Laurie was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact in Sept. 2020. She has since been out on bond awaiting trial.

Laurie’s defense claims her daughter, who was eight years old at the time, pulled the trigger and killed her father during a violent episode to protect her mother.

The Shavers were living together but dating other people when Michael went missing. Laurie’s defense wants to present evidence that Michael allegedly subjected Laurie to years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse. Laurie’s defense claims in court documents that their two children witnessed much of the physical abuse, including an alleged incident on the day Michael was last seen alive that led their daughter to kill her father.

In a previous hearing, Judge Cary Rada limited the circumstances under which the jury could hear about those allegations, creating the possibility that at least one of the children may testify.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 9.