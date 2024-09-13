Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Prosecutor Nicholas Camuccio said that when a detective told Laurie Shaver that they recovered skeletal remains from her backyard, Shaver had no reaction whatsoever, suggesting Laurie knew the remains were there. (9/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?