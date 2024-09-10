Mother Accused of Burying Husband Under Fire Pit

- Watch Live
Mother of two, Laurie Shaver, stands accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband, Michael Shaver, in 2015. Laurie was arrested five years later, and at the time, said her 8-year-old daughter was the culprit. (9/10/24) MORE
