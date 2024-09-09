Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Michael Shaver's Former Colleague Takes the Stand

Frank Merritt, Michael Shaver's former Walt Disney World colleague takes the stand in the "My Daughter Did It" Murder Trial. Merritt said he went to Michael's home, but was told by Laurie Shaver said she thought Michael was in Georgia. (9/9/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Frank Merritt takes the stand.

Michael Shaver's Former Colleague Takes the Stand

Laurie Shaver in court

"My Daughter Did It" Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Ali Abulaban reads a paper in court

Emotional Outbursts At TikTok Star Ali Abulaban's Sentencing

Older gentleman in a suit speaks to a reporter out in the sunshine.

Missing Michigan Wife Trial: Victim Dee Warner's Brother Speaks Out

Bearded bald man in orange prison jumper appears for a Zoom pretrial hearing.

Warner Makes First Court Appearance Since Discovery of Wife's Remains

Lawyer being interviewed with photo of his defendent

Laurie Shaver’s Defense Attorney Speaks Ahead of Trial

Ashley Benefield sits in court

Ashley Benefield Asks For New Trial Citing Juror Misconduct

Mandy Pearson speaks to the camera

Murdaugh Juror Wishes She Could 'Go Back and Change' Verdict

Dark-haired young woman sits in court wearing a black blazer and white scoop neck blouse.

Kouri Richins Hearing Enters Second Day

Christine Ricci sentenced.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Christine Ricci Sentenced

Michael Ricci's Mother

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

photo of Eric and Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins' Attorney Fights to Suppress Evidence

MORE VIDEOS