Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Shaver's Current Husband: I Never Asked Wife About the Body in Yard

Laurie Shaver's current husband, Travis Filmer, testified that he never questioned his wife about the body that was found in their backyard. Filmer said he never asked her if she knew how it got there or whether she knew who it was. (9/11/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem, Court TV

Latest Videos

Middle-aged, blonde male witness raises his right hand to swear in.

Shaver's Current Husband: I Never Asked Wife About the Body in Yard

Elderly female defendant in a purple prison jumper sits at defense table.

Donna Adelson Back in Court: Judge Addresses Outstanding Motions

Deobra Redden Pleads Guilty

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Defendant Suddenly Pleads Guilty

Law clerk Michael Lasso

Law Clerk Who Helped Judge Who Was Being Attacked Takes the Stand

Graphic of a man lunging at a judge and splitscreen of a defendant at the defense table and a female witness on the stand.

'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

Man in an orange prison jumper is wheeled into court in a wheelchair.

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

The back of a female defendant's head as she sits in court.

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

News anchor holds a microphone.

Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

Elderly woman at defense table wears a purple prison jumper.

Donna Adelson Hearing: Lawyers Argue Motions Ahead of Sept. 17 Trial

Elderly female defendant is sowrn in

Donna Adelson Speaks Prior to Motions Hearing

witness swears in while holding up his right hand while standing at the witness box next to an American flag

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Palmer Testifies in His Own Defense

MORE VIDEOS