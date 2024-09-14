Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Verdict Reached in Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial

The jury deliberated for a little less than four hours before reaching their verdict in the trial of Laurie Shaver, who was accused of fatally shooting Michael Shaver in Nov. 2015 and burying him in the backyard of their home.  (9/13/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Laurie Shaver Verdict

Verdict Reached in Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial

Nicholas Camuccio presents prosecution rebuttal

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Jeffrey Wiggs

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Nicholas Camuccio

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Laurie Shaver

Laurie Shaver Denies Knowing Husband Was Buried in Yard

Laurie Shaver cries while testifying

Laurie Shaver's Emotional Testimony: 'I Loved Michael'

Laurie Shaver sits in court

'I Shot Him': Isabelle Shaver Tells Jury She Turned Gun on Her Father

Man testifying in court

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Jeremy Townsend testifies in court

Laurie's Ex-Lover Denies Murdering Michael Shaver

Laurie Shaver

Defendant Laurie Shaver Asked if She Plans To Take Stand

Vanessa Townsend reads from a sheet of paper

Witness Received Poem: 'My Wife is a Whore, Your Husband is Too'

Middle-aged, blonde male witness raises his right hand to swear in.

Shaver's Current Husband: I Never Asked Wife About the Body in Yard

MORE VIDEOS