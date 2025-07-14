Judge denies Stephan Sterns’ request to be unrestrained during trial

Posted at 9:58 AM, July 14, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Court TV) — A judge denied a motion Monday to allow Stephan Sterns to be free from physical restraints during his upcoming trial on multiple sex abuse charges.

Stephan Sterns walks into court

Stephan Sterns walks into court for a pretrial hearing on July 14, 2025. (Court TV)

Sterns, 39, appeared in an Osceola County courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles for the motion hearing before Judge Keith Carsten. The hearing addressed two motions filed by the defense, including a request for Sterns to be unrestrained during trial and to use normal writing instruments instead of the flexible pens provided to inmates.

Sterns is facing two trials in Osceola County: he is charged with murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto, his girlfriend’s daughter, days after her birthday. Before he stands trial for the child’s murder, he will be tried on 60 charges that he sexually abused Soto in the years before her murder.

Deputy Ricardo Rosario of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office testified at Monday’s hearing about safety protocols for defendants during trials, explaining that Sterns would wear a “stun cuff” around his ankle that would not be visible under clothing.

“We have to maintain a level of safety and security for the inmate and everybody else in the courtroom,” Rosario said.

When cross-examined by defense attorney Alesha C. Smith, Rosario confirmed that Sterns has not attempted to escape custody and has not displayed any violent behavior.

“He’s been quite compliant with whatever we tell him to do,” Rosario said.

Despite this testimony, Judge Carsten denied the defense motion, citing safety concerns raised by prosecutors.

The hearing also addressed concerns about how to present sensitive evidence during the trial. Prosecutors Danielle Pinnell and William Jay discussed using whiteboards positioned so that only the jury and judge could view certain materials.

The trial is scheduled to begin on July 22.

This story was reported by Court TV’s John Cowley IV and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

