Scottie Scheffler’s arrest under investigation as arraignment delayed

Posted at 12:37 PM, May 22, 2024
Scripps News Scripps News

The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking into whether officers committed any policy violations in last week’s arrest of world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship in Kentucky.

“LMPD is going to investigate all of the circumstances and all the events that took place on Friday morning outside of Valhalla [Golf Club], including whether the officers involved followed LMPD policies,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during his weekly press conference. “I think that’s critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like what took place on Friday, but on a regular basis. If policies were not being followed, there will be transparency about that, there will be action taken.”

booking photo of Scottie Scheffler

In this mug shot provided by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections Friday, May 17, 2024, Scott Scheffler is shown. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was led to a police car. (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections via AP)

Greenberg added that investigators are working to gather and share any footage captured near the scene of the incident. Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is expected to give an update on the investigation later this week.

Scheffler, 27, was arrested early last Friday morning while on his way to the second round of the PGA Championship. A police report obtained by Scripps News and Court TV says he attempted to drive around traffic that was caused by a fatal accident near the country club. The report says Scheffler “refused to comply” with an officer directing traffic and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”

The officer was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital to be examined for “pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee.”

Scheffler was taken into custody and booked on four criminal counts, including assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. In a statement released by the PGA Tour, Scheffler offered his take on the series of events.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” he said. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions.”

Scheffler was due in court for an arraignment hearing Monday, but the judge granted a request to have the court date postponed until June 3. An attorney representing Scheffler said they need more time to gather any video evidence of the incident, which could prove difficult considering the body camera of the officer involved was reportedly turned off at the time.

Mayor Greenberg said he’s “hopeful that on June 3 all parties can move forward with everything that has gone on.”

This story was originally published by Gage Jackson at Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Sean Combs' lawyer said the searches of the rapper's homes in a sex trafficking investigation were ”a gross use of military-level force.

Former model claims ‘Diddy’ drugged, sexually assaulted her in 2003

Former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit alleging Sean Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003 in Manhattan. More

Diddy in a red suit and sunglasses on stage.

‘Diddy’ Named in New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: How Will He Handle It?

Ex-model says Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her. Julie Grant and guest experts discuss how Diddy might handle this new lawsuit. More

austin maddox mugshot

Former Red Sox pitcher arrested in underage sex sting, sheriff says

Austin Maddox, 33, allegedly began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be an underage girl on April 28. More

TRENDING

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. An investigation has been opened into his death and authorities are trying to find how he received the ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
Ali Abulaban looks down as he testifies
Abulaban on the stand.
Sean Combs' lawyer said the searches of the rapper's homes in a sex trafficking investigation were ”a gross use of military-level force.

LATEST NEWS

Ali Abulaban looks down as he testifies
Sean Combs' lawyer said the searches of the rapper's homes in a sex trafficking investigation were ”a gross use of military-level force.
Scottie Scheffler holds a golf club at a tournament

SCRIPPS NEWS