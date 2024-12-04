VT v. Joseph Ferlazzo: Van-Life and Death Murder Trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man is standing trial in Vermont for the death of his wife.

Joseph Ferlazzo is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo in Oct. 2021 while they were visiting Vermont for their one-year wedding anniversary. Emily’s family reported her missing when he returned from their trip alone claiming that Emily left after they got into an argument.

Authorities say Joseph ultimately confessed to shooting Emily twice after an argument and dismembering her body. Emily’s remains were found in the bathroom of the couple’s camper van.

The defense has argued his statements were not voluntary, reported WMUR. Joseph has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC Boston, Emily’s mother told investigators there was a history of domestic violence in their marriage. In 2023, Joseph was reportedly ordered to pay Emily’s family $1.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Joseph is facing life in prison in convicted in his wife’s death. His trial is expected to begin Dec. 4.