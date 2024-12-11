Joseph Ferlazzo Takes Stand: 'Don't Remember Cutting Her Up'

Joseph Ferlazzo takes the stand saying he had one flash memory of cutting into Emily Ferlazzo's leg but didn't 'remember cutting her up.' Authorities say Joseph ultimately confessed to shooting Emily twice and dismembering her body. (12/11/24) MORE

Joseph Ferlazzo's direct examination

Joseph Ferlazzo Takes Stand: 'Don't Remember Cutting Her Up'

joseph ferlazzo testifies

Joseph Ferlazzo Recalls Shooting Wife: 'She Was Coming Up At Me'

joseph ferlazzo day 3

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial | Day 3 Recap

investigator holds up evidence on the witness stands

Investigator Describes Finding Emily Ferlazzo's Dismembered Body

Photo of saw

Photos Show Saw, Blood Stains in Ferlazzo's Van

Bearded man in a very Venmont-esque plaid flannel shirt testifies in a Vermont courtroom.

Friend: Ferlazzo Told Me He Killed His Wife, I Kicked Him Out of the Car

joseph ferlazzo listens in court

Joseph Ferlazzo's Sister: I'm Not Here Voluntarily

Older female defense attorney delivers an animated opening statement as she describes a shooting.

Defense: Wife Told Ferlazzo 'That's it! You're Dead' Before He Shot Her

Young female prosecutor delivers her opening statement.

State: Ferlazzo 'Put a Red Throw Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her'

