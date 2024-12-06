- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Spencer Lemons testified that he kicked Joseph Ferlazzo out of his car after the defendant told him he had killed his wife. Lemons then called the police to report what Ferlazzo had done. (12/6/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?