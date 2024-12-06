Ferlazzo: 'My Wife Went Berserk, Completely Psychotic, and I Shot Her'

A police interrogation video was played in which Joseph Ferlazzo admitted he shot his wife twice as she lay in their camper/van, stashed her body in the bathroom, then went to breakfast with his sister. (12/6/24) MORE

Police interrogation video in which the suspect is wrapped in a blanket.

Ferlazzo: 'My Wife Went Berserk, Completely Psychotic, and I Shot Her'

