Joseph Ferlazzo's Sister: I'm Not Here Voluntarily

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Nicole Ferlazzo told the court she was only testifying because she was ordered to, and she did NOT want to be there. She then recounted the timeline around Emily Ferlazzo's Oct. 2021 death. Joseph became upset upon seeing his sister sob. (12/6/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?