State: Ferlazzo 'Put a Red Throw Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Sally Adams delivered the State's open in VT v. Joseph Ferlazzo Jr. Ferlazzo is accused of shooting and dismembering his wife, Emily Ferlazzo. Adams told the jury the murder was willful, intentional, deliberate, and premeditated. (12/6/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?