State: Ferlazzo 'Put a Red Throw Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her'

Prosecutor Sally Adams delivered the State's open in VT v. Joseph Ferlazzo Jr. Ferlazzo is accused of shooting and dismembering his wife, Emily Ferlazzo. Adams told the jury the murder was willful, intentional, deliberate, and premeditated. (12/6/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Lori Vallow sits in court

Lori Vallow to Represent Herself in Arizona Murder Trial

Young female prosecutor delivers her opening statement.

State: Ferlazzo 'Put a Red Throw Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her'

Lori Vallow sits in court

Lori Vallow Passes Mandatory Second Mental Evaluation

Melody Walker Farris sentenced

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Melody Walker Farris Sentenced

Melody Farris speaks in court

Melody Farris: 'I Know Scott Killed His Father'

chris farris cries during sentencing

'Our Family is Forever Broken': Emotions Run High at Farris Sentencing

Joseph & Emily Ferlazzo

Man Accused of Killing Wife While on Vacation Celebrating Anniversary

Eva and Tommie Benefield speak outside of court

'Today's A Good Step': Benefield Family Reacts to Sentence

split screen of judge and defendant

Judge Denies Downward Departure for Ashley Benefield's Sentence

split screen of ashley benefield and eva benefield

Eva Benefield: 'You Managed to Orphan Not One, But Two Young Girls'

female defendant in court

New Allegations that Kouri Richins Asked her Handyman for Drugs

Laurie Shaver Sentenced

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Laurie Shaver Sentenced

MORE VIDEOS