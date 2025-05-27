WI v. Maxwell Anderson: Deadly First Date Murder Trial

MILWAUKEE (Court TV/ Scripps News Milwaukee) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Maxwell Anderson, 34, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in relation to the death of 19-year-old Robinson. Prosecutors say Anderson killed Robinson after their first date in April 2024. She was reported missing after not showing up for work at a local restaurant. Her burned-out car was found the next day.

In the days and weeks following her disappearance, her severed remains were found throughout the area. In court documents obtained by Court TV, authorities detail text messages between Anderson and Robinson that indicate they met up before she disappeared. Data collected from Robinson’s Life360 account tracked her cellphone to various locations, including Anderson’s residence and locations where her severed remains were found.

A criminal complaint also states that an eyewitness and surveillance footage captured Anderson torching Robinson’s car. When police served a search warrant at Anderson’s home, they found blood in one of the bedrooms and on the walls leading toward the basement. Detectives also noted the presence of “several” gasoline containers.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection begins May 27.