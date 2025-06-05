Deadly First Date Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Attorney Anthony Cotton presents the defense's closing arguments in Maxwell Anderson's trial, where he is accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson after their first date in April 2024. (6/5/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Maxwell Anderson DCA

Deadly First Date Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Maxwell Anderson PCA

Deadly First Date Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Treena Kay OS

Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

Karen Read's SUV's taillight

The Tales Surrounding Karen Read's Lexus SUV's Taillight

side by side of female anchor and male guest

Judge Belvin Perry Weighs In On Lori Daybell's Trial

Judge Justin Beresky said Lori Daybell was examined after she argued she was too sick for court, and from a medical standpoint, there's no clinical reason for her to miss court.

Judge Asks Lori Daybell Why She's 'Not Medically Able to Proceed'

Court TV's Matt Johnson spoke to Karen Read about her relationship with the victim, John O'Keefe, as she exited court.

Karen Read Says O'Keefe Relationship Was 'Happy, Loving, Affectionate'

The blogger known as

Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

Daybell Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Lori Daybell's Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial

Karina Kolokithas

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Witness Recalls John O'Keefe Kiss Read at Bar

Brian Loughran

Snow Plow Driver Details Not Seeing Body In Front of 34 Fairview

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

