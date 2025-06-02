Jury Sees Inside Maxwell Anderson's Home As Tenant Testifies

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Pete Worbington, who rented the lower unit of Maxwell Anderson's duplex, said that while he doesn't remember the exact date, the last time he heard anything from him was when he heard the defendant bringing something downstairs early one morning. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?