Deadly First Date Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan presents the prosecution rebuttal in Maxwell Anderson's trial, who's accused of murdering Sade Robinson, whose body parts were found scattered after the pair had a first date. (6/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?