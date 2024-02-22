A 'Sinister, Rotten, Soulless, Cowardly Dirtbag' Kills Their Own Child

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In Julie's Opening Statement this morning, Julie Grant said: "Only a sinister, rotten, soulless, cowardly dirtbag murders their own child. Is Adam Montgomery that guy? The jury will let us know." Julie also said Harmony deserved to grow up. (2/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?