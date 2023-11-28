Alex Murdaugh Sentenced for Financial Crimes

Judge Clifton Newman accepted Alex Murdaugh's guilty plea and the 27-year sentence that was negotiated on his behalf for his financial crimes. This is separate from the two life sentences Murdaugh is already serving for double-murder. (11/28/23)   MORE

Julie Grant Rips Alex Murdaugh's 'Self-Serving, Insincere' Apology

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced for Financial Crimes

Gloria Satterfield's Son Confronts Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh Victims' Attorney: 'He Preyed on Them Like a Wolf Does a Rabbit'

Alex Murdaugh Stolen Millions Sentencing: Creighton Waters Lays Out the Facts

Juror Misconduct Allegations in 'Take Care of Maya' Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Lawsuit to Become Musical

Maya Kowalski Filing Sex Assault Complaint Against Hospital

Maya Kowalski Reacts to Verdicts

'Take Care of Maya' Trial: Punitive Phase Verdict

'Glad Justice Was Served': Kowalski Family Attorney Talks to Court TV

'Take Care of Maya' Trial Punitive Phase: Defense's Closing Argument

