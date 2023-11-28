Alex Murdaugh Stolen Millions Sentencing: Creighton Waters Lays Out the Facts

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, on behalf of South Carolina, spoke eloquently about the facts of the case before Alex Murdaugh's financial crimes victims were given a chance to look him in the eye and tell Murdaugh how he wronged them. (11/28/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?