Ioannis Kaloidis, who represents the woman accused of holding her stepson captive for decades, told Vinnie Politan, "The defense will be that this didn't happen." Kaloidis said he plans to push back on those who rushed to judge his client. (4/3/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Kidnapping

splitscreen: handsome news anchor/man in a suit on the set of a tv news show

Captive Stepson Case: Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney Talks to Court TV

photo shows interior of messy home

Photos Show CT House Of Horrors Where Man Was Allegedly Held Captive

carpeted staircase in a filthy house

Attorney for Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Speaks Out

Kimberly Sullivan

Captive Stepson Trial: Kimberly Sullivan Arraigned

ruby franke graphic

Ruby Franke Case Sparks Change in Utah State Law

kimberly sullivan appears in court

Captive Stepson Trial: Kimberly Sullivan Appears in Court

Graphic depicting that a phone call is taking place

Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

kimberly sullivan in court

How Did Stepmom Allegedly Hold Man Captive for 20 Years?

smiling female pacific islander

Social Worker Allegedly Punched, Slapped Adopted Daughter Until She Died

graphic that says

Judge Ashley: Don't Assume a Child is Safe Because of Who They Live With

Kelli Bryant in court

Kelli Bryant Faces New Charges After Allegedly Abandoning Kids

mug shot of a pale white woman with dark straight hair (and bangs)

NICU Nurse Faces New Charges, Is Now Accused of Abusing 3 Babies Total

