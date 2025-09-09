Case Agent: Rebekah Baptiste, 10, Was Too Dehydrated to Walk on Her Own

A preliminary hearing for Rebekah Baptiste's father and stepmom revealed more horrific details about the tortured 10-year-old's death, including her suffering a brain bleed and missing chunks of hair. The judge bound the case over to trial. (9/8/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Rebecca Baptiste's father in jail stripes attends a preliminary hearing as a member of law enforcement testifies.

Jake Haro

Missing Baby Emmanuel's Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

Christopher Scholtes in court

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

photo of 2 laughing little girls next to an image of a police report

911 Call Released in Case of Tortured, Murdered Girl Rebekah Baptiste

jodi hildebrandt and ruby franke

Ruby Franke's Ex-Husband Files Lawsuit Against Jodi Hildebrandt

smiling little girl named Nia

DA Seeks Death Penalty for Florida Mom Accused of Stomping Girl to Death

splitscreen: blonde little girl/quad of talking heads

10-Year-Old Rebekah Baptiste Allegedly Tortured and Abused

mug shots of 4 members of the same family

9 Kids Removed From Florida Home After 4 Adults Accused of Abuse

prosecutor matt roberts

Prosecutor Previews Shanda Vander Ark's Hearing for New Trial

splitscreen: witness and defendant

Officer: Zahraa Begged to Speak to Ihsan, Wasn't Worried About Fatima

Stephan Sterns hearing

Stephan Sterns Accepts Plea Agreement, Sentenced for Madeline Soto's Death

Victim Impact Statements (Stephan Sterns)

Victim Impact Statements Read Prior To Stephan Sterns' Sentencing

