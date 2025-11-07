Child Abuse Victim Kinsleigh Welty's Father, Grandfather Sue Indiana DCS

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Child abuse victim Kinsleigh Welty'sChild abuse victim Kinsleigh Welty's biological father and grandfather are suing the Indiana Department of Child Services, accusing DCS and 10 family case managers of failing to do more to prevent her death. (11/7/ MORE
Do you want to continue watching?