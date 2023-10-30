Co-conspirator Katherine Magbanua Testifies in Charlie Adelson Trial

Katherine Magbanua -- who was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in the death of Dan Markel -- took the stand today. Magbanua, an ex-girlfriend of Adelson, is serving life in prison. (10/30/23)   MORE

