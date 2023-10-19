Delphi Murders: Richard Allen's Defense Attorneys QUIT

In a stunning development, the man suspected of killing Indiana teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German is now without representation. Court TV cameras were in court for the proceedings. The next court date in the case is Oct. 31. (10/19/23)   MORE

