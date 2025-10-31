Interview with a Killer Banner - Rachel Wade

Det. Reads FB Messages Sent From Victim's Account, After She Allegedly Died

Detective Nathan Plennes reads messages sent from victim Stephanie Pavlons Facebook account. The messages would've been sent after Pavlons passed away. Matthew Pahl is standing trial for Pavlons' murder. (10/31/25) MORE

Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Stephanie Pavlons Facebook messages

Det. Reads FB Messages Sent From Victim's Account, After She Allegedly Died

Stephanie Pavlons' journal entries

Victim Stephanie Pavlons' Journal Entries Detail Abuse by Matthew Pahl

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney

Courtney Clenney's Attorneys Discuss New Evidence in Murder Case

A. Antonio Tomas presents the defense's closing argument

Daisy Link's Defense: Police Lost 'Month's Worth of Footage'

Daisy Link verdict

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Alex Bergida presents the State's closing argument

State: Daisy Link 'Mocked and Belittled' Pedro Jimenez After Shooting Him

Pedro Jimenez Jr., takes stand

Defendant and Victim's Son: 'I Asked Him To Stop Hitting My Mom'

Defendant Daisy Link cross-examination

Defendant Daisy Link Admits to Lying to Police After Shooting Pedro Jimenez

Defendant Daisy Link's mother, Josefina Perez

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Defendant's Mother Takes Stand

Crystal Barreto, defendant Daisy Link's sister

‘Toxic Relationship’ Murder Trial: Defendant's Sister Takes Stand

Jurors watched bodycam video of the moments after Daisy Link shot her husband, Pedro Jimenez in the leg.

Jury Sees Bodycam of Moments After Daisy Link Shot Pedro Jimenez

Judge Lody Jean admonishes defendant Daisy Link

Judge Admonishes Defendant Daisy Link for Making Facial Expressions

MORE VIDEOS