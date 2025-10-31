Det. Reads FB Messages Sent From Victim's Account, After She Allegedly Died

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Detective Nathan Plennes reads messages sent from victim Stephanie Pavlons Facebook account. The messages would've been sent after Pavlons passed away. Matthew Pahl is standing trial for Pavlons' murder. (10/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?