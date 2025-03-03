Detective: Dad Tried to Pin Skelton Boys' Disappearance on TV Personality

Det. Brewer recalled a conversation in which John Skelton said he HAD to find Mose Gingrich because Gingrich had taken his 3 sons. Gingrich turned out to be an ex-TV personality from a reality show about the Amish who did NOT know Skelton. (3/3/25) MORE

Det. Brewer recalled a conversation in which John Skelton said he HAD to find Mose Gingrich because Gingrich had taken his 3 sons.

Detective: Dad Tried to Pin Skelton Boys' Disappearance on TV Personality

FBI agent Corey Burras testifies

FBI: John Skelton Searched Rat Poison, How To Break A Neck

larry weeks speaks to attorney

Police Chief: Skelton Boys' Father Claimed He Left Them At Old Schoolhouse

Missing Skelton Brothers

Missing Skelton Boys’ Case in Court After 15 Years

