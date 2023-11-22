Did Johnny Cash Really Shoot a Man in Reno Just to Watch Him Die?

- Watch Live
Did Freddie Mercury really kill a man by putting a gun against his head? Prosecutors want to argue that Young Thug's lyrics are a confession to a crime. Court TV looks at why using an artist's work as evidence can be a slippery slope. (11/22/23) MORE
