'Diddy' Named in New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: How Will He Handle It?

Former model Crystal McKinney says Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003. Court TV's Julie Grant and a power panel of guest experts discuss how Combs might handle this new lawsuit. (5/22/24)   MORE

Hotel hallway surveillance video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

Jeff Spellerberg, who has previously worked with Alec Baldwin on set

Hollywood Propmaster Calls Alec Baldwin a 'Safety-Conscious Guy'

booking photo of Scottie Scheffler

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested at PGA Championship

Arthur Aidala holds a press conference.

Weinstein Lawyer Reacts to Overturned Verdict: 'Great Day for America'

harvey Weinstein sits in a mask in court

NY Appeals Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction

Alec Baldwin holds a door open in a still from video

Alec Baldwin Ambushed in Coffee Shop

The Santa Fe District Attorney has appointed Erlinda Johnson as special prosecutor in the Alec Baldwin case.

Baldwin Movie Shooting: Prosecution Adds Special Prosecutor to Case

OJ Simpson walks into court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit.

Will O.J. Simpson's Estate Pay the Goldmans?

Julie Grant: We Will Never Forget Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

Photo of OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson Dead After Cancer Battle

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

