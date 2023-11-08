Florida Hospital's Defense Attorney Speaks to Court TV

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ethen Shapiro, attorney representing Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, told Court TV his team feels confident they were able to get their story across: As mandatory reporters, the hospital suspected abuse, made a call and acted on it. (11/8/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?