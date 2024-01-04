From the Bench: Are More Charges Coming in the 'Rust' Set Shooting?

Judge Ashley Willcott explains that when there are potential co-defendants -- like Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed -- the state and defense pay close attention, because additional charges are likely to come. (1/4/24)   MORE

