Graphic Body Cam Footage Depicts Brutal Inmate Beating

Inmate Robert Brooks died the day after corrections officers punched, kicked and stomped on him. And: A discussion about the woman who says Jay-Z and Diddy sexually assaulted her when she was 13—a judge ruled she can stay anonymous. (1/3/25) MORE

