After Jason Autry recanted his testimony, Zachary Adams is asking a judge for a new trial on charges that he murdered Holly Bobo in 2011. Adams was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 50 years for Bobo's murder. MORE

Zachary Adams in court

Holly Bobo Murder: Zachary Adams In Court Requesting New Trial

