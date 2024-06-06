Jenn Soto's Odd Reaction After Madeline Soto Had Been Missing 12 Hours

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV addresses the odd reaction from Madeline Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, in newly released bodycam footage as the investigation starts in the search for Madeline Soto, who had been missing for twelve hours at that point. (6/5/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?