JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan, gives a victim impact statement at Lori Daybell's sentencing saying, 'I gave him up so y'all could raise him. I deal with the regret, I've dealt with the torment of making that choice.' (7/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?