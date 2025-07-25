JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan, gives a victim impact statement at Lori Daybell's sentencing saying, 'I gave him up so y'all could raise him. I deal with the regret, I've dealt with the torment of making that choice.' (7/25/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Commit, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

female defendant and judge in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Key Moments From Day 7

ali ali trial day 6

Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

Asst. Principal Celeste Waltermeyer

Assistant Principal Says Phone Alerted Her of School Lockdown

Alisha Howard

Officer Served Zahraa Ali Trespass Letter Month Before Bus Stop Incident

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 5 Recap

ali chokehold video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Former WWE Star Analyzes Chokehold Video

splitscreen: witness and defendant

Officer: Zahraa Begged to Speak to Ihsan, Wasn't Worried About Fatima

Dr. Sung-Won Kim testifies

Doctor: Air in Fatima Ali's Neck Could Be From Strangulation

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial Week 1

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

