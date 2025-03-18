Jordan Henning Offers Tearful Apology From Witness Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defendant Jordan Henning claims he “broke” the night he shot and killed his wife, Ashley, but is his story believable? Plus, new details in the search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki. (3/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?