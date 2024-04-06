Judge in Karen Read Case Issues Restrictions for Demonstrators

A judge ruled that no individual may demonstrate, in any manner, including carrying signs or placards within 200 feet of the courthouse complex during the Karen Read trial. Prosecutors originally requested a 500 foot buffer. (4/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

After a week of jury selection, a pool of 57 qualified jurors moved forward to the next round.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Continues Monday

A judge ruled that no individual may demonstrate, in any manner, including carrying signs or placards within 200 feet of the courthouse complex during the Karen Read trial.

Judge in Karen Read Case Issues Restrictions for Demonstrators

Ariel Chaguez, who was part of Nicolae Miu's tubing member group, faces cross examination.

Ariel Chaguez, Cross Examined, Says Nicolae Miu Was Not the Aggressor

Ariel Chaguez, friend of Nicolae Miu, testifies with the help of an interpreter.

Nicolae Miu's Tubing Member Group Felt Miu Was Being 'Bullied'

judge jennifer dorow delivers a sentence with photo of victim in foreground

Judge Says Jessy Kurczewski Chose 'The Perfect Victim'

Jessy Kurczewski reads a statement to the court

'They Got It Wrong': Jessy Kurczewski Addresses Court at Sentencing

witness testifies

Witness Says It Was His Idea to Bring Knife On Apple River Tubing Trip

photo of Madeline Soto with pink balloons, streamers

Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report to Remain Sealed

Jessy Kurzcewski's mother addresses the judge

Friends, Family Speak on Behalf of Jessy Kurczewski

bunk beds in jail

Prosecution Shows Judge Video of Jessy Kurczewski in Jail

A man delivers a victim impact statment

Victim's Friends Address Jessy Kurczewski: "I Hope You Rot in Hell"

nicolae miu graphic

Apple River Stabbings Trial: Day 4

MORE VIDEOS