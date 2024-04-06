Judge in Karen Read Case Issues Restrictions for Demonstrators

- Watch Live
A judge ruled that no individual may demonstrate, in any manner, including carrying signs or placards within 200 feet of the courthouse complex during the Karen Read trial. Prosecutors originally requested a 500 foot buffer. (4/5/24) MORE
