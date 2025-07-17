Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

Outside the jury's presence in the Attempted "Honor Killing" Trial, Judge Christine Schaller admonished defense attorney Erik Kaeding for going against their agreement that he would not asking witness Isiah to read from the transcript. (7/16/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Child Abuse, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

female judge on the bench

Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

close up of a man in a white shirt and black tie. Neck down, can't see his face

Fatima's Boyfriend Admits He Knew She Wasn't Allowed to Date

witness on the stand is pictured from the neck down

Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

court photo of female defendant

Fatima Ali: My Mom Was 'Not Trying to Hurt Me'

Zayla takes stand

Eyewitness: Ihsan 'Had Fatima in Chokehold, Her Lips Were Turning Purple'

Daily Wrap for Ihsan and Zahraa Ali

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 2 Recap

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

splitscreen: defendants listen in court

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

I saw darkness

Fatima Ali: 'I Knew My Dad Was Choking Me... I Saw Darkness'

Fatima Ali

Fatima Ali, Victim of Alleged Attempted 'Honor Killing' Takes the Stand

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

Witness testifying and defendant

Fatima Ali's Boyfriend's Father: 'We Did Not Want Them Dating'

MORE VIDEOS