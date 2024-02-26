Julie Grant: Appallingly Sloppy Set Could Lead to 2 Guilty Verdicts

Julie says that it's only the 3rd day of testimony in the "Rust" set shooting trial for armorer Hannah Gutierrez, and she's horrified to learn 6 live rounds were found on-set. Plus, trending true crime. (2/26/24)   MORE

