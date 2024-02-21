Julie Grant: Goodbye, Ruby Franke... We're Not Gonna Miss You

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie hopes Ruby Franke's kids can heal now that their mom and her business partner are behind bars for child abuse including torture and starvation. Julie says the kids deserve to be loved and protected as they recover from their trauma. (2/21/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?