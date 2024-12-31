Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

- Watch Live
Everyone’s always asking Julie for her take, so here are her true crime predictions for 2025: Sarah Boone’s heading back to court, Karen Read’s second trial will be a game-changer, and she’s got plenty more eye-opening speculations. (12/31/24) MORE
