Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

Everyone’s always asking Julie for her take, so here are her true crime predictions for 2025: Sarah Boone’s heading back to court, Karen Read’s second trial will be a game-changer, and she’s got plenty more eye-opening speculations. (12/31/24) MORE

Latest Videos

news anchor on set with a n image of a smiling female inmate on the monitor behind her.

Julia, Ashley and Julie

Most Anticipated Trials of 2025

Alexander Brothers

Alexander Twins Appear in Court for Bond Hearing

Alexander Brothers

Prominent Real Estate Brothers Accused of Rape

morgan wallen appears in court

Country Star Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty

sean diddy combs and jayz

Civil Lawsuit Accuses Diddy & Jay-Z of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Jussie Smollett appears in court

Illinois Court Overturns Actor Jussie Smollett's Conviction

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Makes Court Appearance at Pretrial Hearing

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Defense Tries to Exclude Accomplice Evidence

Sementilli & Baker

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Wife Accused of Plotting Husband's Murder

Liam Payne

3 Suspects Arrested in Liam Payne’s Death

Young Thug pleads guilty

Rapper Young Thug Pleads Guilty to Gang, Drug and Gun Charges

