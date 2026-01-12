Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

- Watch Live
A jury has been seated in Brendan Banfield's trial, with openings expected tomorrow. Brendan is charged in the killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. He was allegedly having an affair with the family's au pair, Juliana Magalhães. (1/12/26) MORE
