Karen Read: Defense Can't Open Trial With Third Party Culprit Defense

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The judge denies the defense's mention of third party evidence in opening statements. The evidence suggests an alleged conspiracy between the lead investigator and people in the home, of which John O'Keefe was found on the lawn. (4/19/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?