Does Karen Read Act Like Someone Who Committed Murder?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Does Karen Read sound or act like a murderer in the way she carries herself walking to the court and interacting with the media or at the scene of the crime? The panel discuss whether she may come across as someone who committed murder. (5/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?